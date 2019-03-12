Myrtle Beach City Council takes steps to support I-73

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is working to make Interstate 73 a reality for South Carolina.
On Tuesday, the city voted on two motions regarding the project and also looked into funding options.
“The actions that council took today in regards to I-73 I think solidifies our commitment to the project,” said Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune.
The first motion was to show clear support for the project. City Manager John Pedersen explained the motion was passed to express city councils stance on the project. The second motion was an to make an option for an intergovernmental cost-sharing agreement.
“We want to make it happen. We want to be a part of the process to make it happen. But we want to do it in the proper manner and make sure that the right agreements are in place, the intergovernmental agreements and all the key stakeholders at the table together during this negotiation process,” said Bethune.
The city also laid out some options for funding. One of the options included using 40 percent of the city’s Accommodations Tax money on the project. That would come out to around $7.5 million dollars towards I-73.
"If we were to offer the $7.5 million we believe that would finance our share of a 30 year bond. Certainly the asset would last far longer than 30 years. That would also leave more funding available for people who do come here and visit,” said Assistant City Manager Mike Shelton.
This comes after the city voted last Thursday to stop giving 1.5% of its accommodations tax money to Horry County, and instead to use that money in the city for other tourist related expenditures.
