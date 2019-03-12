Matt Stell set to perform at 2019 CCMF

Matt Stell set to perform at 2019 CCMF
Source: CCMF Twitter page
By WMBF News Staff | March 12, 2019 at 7:20 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 7:20 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Matt Stell is the latest country artist announced to perform at the 2019 Carolina Country Music Fest, according to an online posting from festival organizers.

Stell joins a lineup that includes 14 previously announced performers, including Alabama, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne and Midland.

Eight female-based artists were also announced last week, including Cam, Gone West, Sweet Tea Trio and Delta Rae.

The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.

Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.