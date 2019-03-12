Loris mayoral election to be held in May; filing set to begin this week

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Filing is scheduled to begin this week for candidates seeking to become the next mayor of Loris.
According to information from the city, the books for filing will open at noon Friday and close at noon on March 25. Candidates should file a Statement of Candidacy, Statement of Economic Interest and pay a filing fee of $75.
The special nonpartisan election is scheduled for May 28 to fill an unexpired term ending on Dec. 31. The election comes following the death of Henry Nichols on Feb. 26.
The Municipal Election Commission will hold a hearing at 10:30 a.m. on May 30 to certify the election results. Any runoff will be held two weeks after the election on June 11.
