Lab report: 10 out of 11 products tested positive for illegal amount of THC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Lab reports obtained by WMBF News showed that all but one product taken from some shops on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, tested positive for illegal amounts of THC.
THC is the ingredient in marijuana that helps provide a high.
Last summer, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said that he department could start testing the THC levels of products sold at local CBD oil shops.
The State Law Enforcement Division’s test results show that products were tested at three shops. Some of the products tested were described as plant material and had names such as “Godfather OG,” “Blue Dream” and “Pineapple Express.”
Lab results found THC levels that were higher than .3 percent. South Carolina law allows CBD oil to be sold as long as it has no more than .3 percent THC.
The only sample that did not test for any controlled substance was described as a soft candy.
The lab results did not give the name of the stores where the products were taken. WMBF News has put in a Freedom of Information request for the name of the stores.
Back in February, Prock said that the businesses that were used for testing were being notified about the lab results. It was noted that during the purchasing process of the products, several employees mentioned that items and products would get a person high.
