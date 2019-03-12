Judge denies jail informant’s request for lawyer after filling lawsuit tied to Brittanee Drexel disappearance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A federal judge has stricken down an inmate’s request to be represented by an attorney after filing a lawsuit in reference to the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel.
In December, Tequan Brown filed the hand-written suit against the U.S. Attorney, State Attorney General Alan Wilson, an FBI agent, a fellow inmate, a South Carolina Department of Corrections official, and the commissioner of the S.C. Department of Transportation.
He then filed a motion requesting counsel, saying his constitutional rights were violated. In an order filed March 8, U.S. Magistrate Judge Paige Gossett stated the court determined Brown would not be denied due process if his request for an attorney was denied.
“Based on the pleadings before the court, the plaintiff writes well and appears capable of addressing legal issues. Accordingly, the plaintiff’s motion requesting counsel … is denied,” the order stated.
Brown reportedly linked fellow inmate Timothy Taylor to Drexel’s disappearance by saying Taylor was at a McClellanville stash house where the teen was said to have been sexually assaulted, killed, and fed to alligators.
In the lawsuit, Brown alleges his statements regarding the Drexel rape and murder investigation were released to various media outlets.
A $15,000 bounty was placed on Brown’s head and he is in “imminent danger of death or great bodily injury,” according to the suit.
Taylor has never been charged in connection to Drexel’s disappearance and has only been linked to it by allegations.
April 25, 2019 will mark the 10-year anniversary of Drexel’s disappearance while she was in Myrtle Beach during spring break. No one has been charged in the case.
