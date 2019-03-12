Horry County Council committee discusses I-73 contract

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are considering changes to a deal between the county and South Carolina Department of Transportation to build I-73.
With a deadline looming and funding now uncertain, the Horry County Council Infrastructure and Reserve Committee addressed concerns surrounding a contract for the project in a Tuesday morning meeting.
“It appears that this contract was hastily pushed through with council and, in turn, now we need to slow it down, take a breath, step back,” said Horry County council member Al Allen.
In November, the county approved an agreement with SCDOT to spend up to $25 million per year on I-73, funding that would come from a 1.5 percent hospitality fee. That revenue stream is now in question after the City of Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach moved take control of accommodations and hospitality taxes, cutting off the county’s collection of tax dollars.
“The other entities in this county should have had a seat at the table before the county council had ever passed or entered into this contract," said Allen.
With a March 31 deadline for SCDOT to submit a work order, the committee suggested to push back the contract to Jan. 2020, which would buy the county more time to figure out where the money will come from.
“It’s been 30 years in the making, what is six or ten months," said Allen.
The committee also discussed an amendment to the contract that would give the county more control over project expenditures.
“Section 3, Subsection D which I was referring to, has some questionable language in it that could possibly leave Horry County on the hook for paying for things without knowing for sure where our funding is coming from yet," said Allen.
Both sides agree that more discussion is needed among the cities, county, and SCDOT before any decisions are made.
“I think if we can all sit in a room and iron this out, have one goal in mind and what can we do to reach that goal and everybody work together, I’m confident that we can pull an agreement out that everybody can live with," said Tony Cox, SCDOT Commissioner.
The proposals talked about during the meeting will be taken up by full council March 19. The committee wants some action taken before the March 31 work order deadline.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.