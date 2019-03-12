Horry County to consider scrapping I-73 funding

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County officials could be looking to do away with their funding for Interstate 73.
On the agenda for Tuesday’s Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting is a discussion to rescind portions of resolutions that deal with the county government’s funding for I-73. Also scheduled for debate is terminating an agreement between the county and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
According to WMBF News partner My Horry News, that agreement would have allowed the DOT to begin sending the county work orders this month for road projects (including I-73) that are funded by a 1.5 percent hospitality fee.
The hospitality fee is collected on prepared meals, admission and accommodations.
During a special called meeting Thursday morning, Myrtle Beach City Council members voted to take back control of the accommodations tax and hospitality fee collected within city limits.
Myrtle Beach was the first of three coastal cities to take steps to stop Horry County from collecting the 1.5 percent hospitality fee from inside city limits. The others are North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.
According to Myrtle Beach city leaders, a portion of the money collected from those taxes will go towards I-73. However, an amount and plan for that funding was not specified.
Proponents say I-73 will bring 29,000 jobs to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the government and justice center in Conway.
