Garden City ranked the most tax-friendly city in SC for retirees

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – People who are close to retirement may want to consider moving to Garden City.
A study by SmartAsset found that Garden City is the most tax-friendly city in South Carolina for retirees. The study analyzed a retiree with $50,000 in annual income to see how much they will pay in income property, sales and fuel taxes.
Garden City ranked number one on the list with retirees paying $4,362 in income tax, $958 in sales tax and $324 in fuel tax.
Socastee and Red Hill also ranked in the top five.
Click here to see the rankings and the methodology behind the study.
