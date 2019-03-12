Fugitive wanted for murder found hiding in refrigerator, sheriff’s office says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in Connecticut is sitting in a South Carolina jail cell.
The Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team members helped the U.S. Marshals arrest wanted fugitive Benjamin Morales on Tuesday, according a news release.
Deputies said Morales was wanted for murder in New Britain, Connecticut. A video from the sheriff’s office showed authorities taking Morales out of a home on Walker Road.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office and SWAT team tried to come to a peaceful resolution but ended up entering the home and finding Morales hiding in a refrigerator.
