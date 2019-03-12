Deputies: Man wanted for attempting to break into Pee Dee home

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to break into a home on Lamar Highway, according to a news release.
The release states the incident happened recently, but it did not specify an exact date. Deputies believe the man pictured was accompanied by a white female.
If you have any information, contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at 843-398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through our mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
