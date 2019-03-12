Deputies looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Deputies are searching for a man wanted for his alleged involvement in an organized crime operation, according to a news release from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.
Jaylen (Jalen) Quick, who was last seen around Gibson, NC, is wanted for multiple felonies across several counties, including breaking and entering, burglary and robbery. Quick is reportedly armed and dangerous.
Quick was reportedly seen in the area of the Gibson Apartments Sunday night, and allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at a woman. According to the release, Quick was last seen wearing a grayish/blue t-shirt and navy or black sweatpants.
If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Quick, call 911 immediately or contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332.
