Brook Stadium expansion project ‘on schedule’ as it enters final phase

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University officials said the Brooks Stadium expansion project is on schedule for completion ahead of the 2019 football season opener Aug. 31 against Eastern Michigan.
The project will increase the estimated seating capacity from 9,000 to 20,000 fans, reaching the threshold required by the Sun Belt conference.
According to university documents, phase two of the expansion was completed on March 8, including finishing a 300-seat luxury suite, additional concession stands and additional ADA-accessible seating.
Students around campus hope the new expansion will bring an enhanced experience to Coastal gamedays.
“They’re working pretty well so I think it’s gonna turn out pretty good,” said sophomore Kermit Jackson. “I’m really hoping it will bring all the fans closer together.”
Brooks Stadium will also host the Myrtle Beach Bowl beginning in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.