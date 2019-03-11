Woman wanted for questioning in Little River homicide investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police want to question a woman about a December homicide.
Authorities believe that Veronica Lynn Sumlin, 32, has information that is relevant to Brian Nunn’s death.
Nunn was found shot multiple times inside a vehicle on James Bellamy Circle and Highway 111 in the Little River area.
Kevin Stanley was arrested and charged in February with murder in connection to Nunn’s death.
Anyone with information about Sumlin’s whereabouts is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.
