Warrants: Man told deputies they would ‘die a slow and painful death’

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released incident reports, warrants and dash cam footage to WMBF News of an incident that has led to allegations of excessive force.
An incident report shows that a deputy approached Tyler Fleming at the Kangaroo convenience store on E. Palmetto Street last month, and he asked her for a ride to Mullins to see family.
She told him that she wasn’t able to give him a ride and he became irate, according to the incident report.
A second deputy arrived at the scene and approached Fleming. Fleming asked the second deputy for a ride and the deputy started running Fleming’s information, the incident report stated.
Fleming became angry and started yelling loudly, according to the deputy.
PAST COVERAGE:
The deputy asked Fleming to calm down and stand against the vehicle, but Fleming wouldn’t comply, so that’s when the deputy pushed him against the vehicle to hold him in place, the report said.
The deputy said Fleming wouldn’t calm down, started cursing and at one point it appeared that Fleming was about to spit in the deputy’s face.
“He continued to struggle and I took him down onto the pavement and continued to hold him about head and shoulders,” the incident report states.
When Fleming was on the ground, he continued to curse loudly and stated that he would kill the deputies and that they would die a slow and painful death, the report said.
WMBF News watched the deputy’s dash camera footage, and while it does not show the actual incident, Fleming can be heard inside the deputy’s vehicle shouting and using profanity.
Fleming is charged with breach of peace, resisting arrest and threatening the life of public employees.
He’s accusing deputies of excessive force. The National Action Network has expressed outrage after a witness video was released of the incident.
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone held a news conference a couple of weeks ago, saying that his deputies acted appropriately and did nothing wrong.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.