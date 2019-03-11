TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash blocks portion of S.C. 707 in Murrells Inlet area

Source: Google Maps
By WMBF News Staff | March 11, 2019 at 3:18 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 3:25 PM

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash with injuries has blocked a portion of S.C. 707 in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Information on the SCHP’s website states the collision happened at 3:34 p.m. at S.C. 707 and Conifer Lane.

The road was listed as blocked as of 4:15 p.m.

Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said it was a three-car crash and three people were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Three lanes of traffic are closed as of 4:25 p.m., according to Casey.

