TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-car crash blocks portion of S.C. 707 in Murrells Inlet area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash with injuries has blocked a portion of S.C. 707 in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Information on the SCHP’s website states the collision happened at 3:34 p.m. at S.C. 707 and Conifer Lane.
The road was listed as blocked as of 4:15 p.m.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said it was a three-car crash and three people were taken to an area hospital with injuries.
Three lanes of traffic are closed as of 4:25 p.m., according to Casey.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.