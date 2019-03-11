Shots fired at Broadway at the Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police responded to Broadway at the Beach for a man who threatened people early Saturday morning, saying he was going to his car to get a gun.
At 1:40 a.m. the responding officer said he heard four gunshots that sounded like they came from the parking lot in front of Boardwalk Winery which is located at 1314 Celebrity Circle.
According to a police report, the officer said when he got to the parking lot he saw an unknown man running from the east side of the parking lot.
When the man stopped running, the officer asked him if he heard the gunshot to which the man responded yes.
Officers were able to locate four .40 caliber shell casings in the parking lot.
Police said they found three of the casings in the middle of the parking lot, and one shell casing under a blue vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.
Right now police are working with Broadway security to get video from surveillance cameras in the parking lot.
