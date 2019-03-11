SCAM ALERT: Horry County Sheriff’s Office warns about jury duty scam

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office says a jury scam is making its way around the community.
Residents have told the sheriff’s office that the scammer requests their email address and money as payment for missing jury duty.
In addition, the scammer may pose or claim to be an officials with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said it will never ask for money or payment over the phone. Officials said they also will never ask for payment if you miss jury duty.
Anyone with information on this scam is asked to call 843-915-5450.
