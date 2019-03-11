Police look for woman accused of shoplifting, assault at Conway Food Lion

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are looking to identify a woman wanted in connection with a weekend shoplifting and assault at a Food Lion location.
According to information on the Conway Police Department’s Facebook page, officers went to the grocery store, located at 3320 Fourth Avenue in Conway, on Saturday after an employee said a woman tried to leave without paying for items she was hiding.
The employee told police he confronted the woman, at which point she allegedly assaulted him and left the Food Lion in a dark-colored Sedan.
During the investigation, police obtained photos of both the woman and the vehicle she left in.
Anyone within information as to the woman’s identity is asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
