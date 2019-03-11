Police: 65-inch TV, cases of beer shoplifted; 2 wanted for questioning

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department needs the community’s help to identify two people in a suspected shoplifting case.
The two are persons of interest and may have stolen several cases of Bud Light and a Phillips 65-inch TV on Feb. 23 from the Walmart on Andover Place, according to a Darlington Police Department Facebook post.
If you have any information on the identity of the two people, you’re asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.
