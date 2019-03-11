HORRY’S HEROES: Horry County VA Office recognizes local military veterans

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In an effort to recognize the many military veterans, the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs office will do a monthly recognition program.
“I am extremely proud of the “Horry’s Heroes” program. Horry County is home to over 30,000 veterans, and in my opinion, each and every one of them is a hero,” Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Director Ronald Elvis said.
The first veteran featured s Larry James Devlin.
Devlin served in the United States Navy at Groton Longpoint Naval Station in Groton, Connecticut from 965 to 1969 aboard the USS Angler and the USS Becuna.
Devlin retired to the Myrtle Beach area where he lived with his wife and dogs until his death in 2014.
The VA Office said Devlin loved the U.S. Navy and his many shipmates.
His daughter said that he spoke fondly of the various ports he visited while he served, but the one that fascinated him the most was Pompeii, Italy.
For more information on how to feature your hero, contact the Horry County Veteran’s Affairs Office at (843) 915-5480.
WMBF News also recognizes the heroes in our community. If you have a military veteran you would like to feature in our Embrace a Veteran series, you can fill out a form here.
