Horry County Police Department partnering with HGTC for Pre-Academy to train recruits

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A new program aimed at helping to get more officers on the streets is being offered at Horry Georgetown Technical College.
The Horry County Police Department is partnering with HGTC to offer a pre-academy that hopes to help ease that process.
“We are seeing it’s more difficult to recruit nowadays than it has been in the past," said HCPD Deputy Chief Ken Davis.
New recruits go through months of training, 12 weeks of which is spent at the state’s only law enforcement training academy.
However, high demand for the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy is causing delays before new recruits can get the required training to become certified officers.
“We have so many officers going into the field at one time it’s created a burden on our criminal justice system to keep up," said Davis.
That's where HGTC's Pre-Academy comes in. The 10-week program modeled directly after the state-run academy prepares future officers for what they'll face once they enter the academy.
“We don’t want to waste an opportunity. When folks get out there we want them to be ready. So we’ll train them here on the front end and make sure they’re ready to go when they get here," said Davis.
Candidates will go through training on multiple topics. such as the use of force, physical fitness, crisis intervention and criminal law.
“It’s better to prepare them (now) so they’re more likely to be successful in some of those areas that typically have presented problems for new hires such as the legals, driving, firearms, and self-defense," said Dr. Dan Wysong, a dean at HGTC.
Right now, 13 new hires from the Horry County Police Department, the City of Loris Police Department, and the Conway Police Department are going through the pre-academy program as they await their certification training in Columbia.
