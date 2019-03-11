Heroin rocks and thousands in cash seized during traffic stop

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man was found with rocks of heroin during a traffic stop according to Horry County Police.
Jamal Marquise Daniels was arrested and charged with Trafficking heroin, 2nd offense, and driving under suspension according to a release by Horry County Police.
Officers say Daniels was stopped while driving a vehicle near Highway 65 and Highway 701N in the Conway area on Wednesday, March 6.
Police say the traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver and seizure of 5.7 grams of heroin and more than $4,200.00 in cash.
