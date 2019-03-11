FIRST ALERT: Lower temperatures and extreme pollen levels

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slightly cooler weather moves in through the middle of the week as high pollen levels remain in place.
Temperatures are set to turn a bit cooler as we move through mid-week. Afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 60s both Today and Wednesday. The low point will be Wednesday morning as most of the inland areas dip into the upper 30s with lower 40s across the Grand Strand.
The remainder of the work week features another round of Spring-like warmth. Afternoon highs once again surpass 70° Thursday and approach 80° for a few inland areas by Friday! A cold front arrives on Friday but doesn’t have much moisture to work with. At most, we’ll see a few scattered showers. Very little relief from the pollen is expected.
Cooler weather does move back in for the weekend ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. Afternoon temperatures drop around 60° on Saturday and into the upper 50s by Sunday. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. By Monday morning, temperatures will be even colder with the threat of patchy frost in some areas.
