Fired Florence Co. deputy hit victim several times while handcuffed, documents say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – New documents reveal more details on why a Florence County deputy was fired last week.
WMBF News received the termination paperwork for Brian Thomas Proffitt, 35.
The paperwork stated that Proffitt hit the victim several times in the head while the man was handcuffed behind his back.
“It was also determined that Deputy Brian Proffitt willfully and knowingly did omit material information from the incident report that would implicate him in an assault of the victim,” according to the termination papers.
Proffitt also charged the victim with trespassing even after the complainant stated that she didn’t want him to be charged.
Proffitt was charged with misconduct in office and second-degree assault and battery. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.
WMBF News learned this is the second time Proffitt has been fired from a law enforcement department.
Documents show Proffitt was hired as a Class One officer with the Darlington Police Department in 2008. One year later, in August of 2009, he was fired.
He was let go for violation of agency policy not involving misconduct, specifically listing incidents of quote, “numerous write-ups and sleeping on the job,” according documents obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
Just weeks after his firing, in September 2009, Proffitt was hired as a deputy with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
