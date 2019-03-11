Critically ill children’s wishes granted through 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Pawleys Island for the 7th annual Chili Cook-Off. But they weren’t just there for the food, they were there to help make a lasting impact in many children’s lives.
“It’s very impactful to me, I don’t have kids myself but if I ever had a child that ever had some issues I would hope they would do the same thing for my kid,” Justin Lenker, President of Midway Professional Firefighter association said.
The event is hosted by Midway Professional Firefighters Association and Island Bar and Grill. So far, eight kids have been granted a wish with the money raised at the annual chili cook-off, but this event does not come together overnight.
As it grew this year from 15 to 19 teams competing, the workload grew as well.
“Months and months and months of work," Lenker said. "Chasing sponsors and people to help and everything has to come together and it takes 6-8 months.”
And as the chili cook-off is growing, so is the Make-A-Wish foundation it’s helping.
“Every year we have over 400 children in South Carolina that are eligible for a wish," Karen Lucht with Make-A-Wish said. "Last year we granted a record-breaking number of wishes at 275 wishes and many of those were right here in the Myrtle Beach, Pawleys Island area.”
The organization is 100 percent funded by revenue that comes from donors and community partners, meaning fundraisers like the Chili Cook-off are vital for the organization to continue to grant more wishes for critically ill children.
“An average wish for South Carolina is about $7,500 so today’s event alone will bring in more than granting one wish,” Lucht said.
“Organizations like this you can’t thank them enough for what they do in the community,” Lenker said.
