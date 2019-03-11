Local dog healing, improving after burned by chemicals, animal center says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dog who has stolen the hearts of many people in our area is healing like a champion.
The St. Frances Animal Center has been taking care of Chester since Feb. 11. Officials there said Chester was brought them emaciated and covered in burns, likely caused by chemicals poured on his head and flank.
The animal center told WMBF News that Chester healed much faster than the medical team expected. They said they just took off his bandages, which he is very about because was not a fan of them.
Officials said they don’t expect him to regrow hair in spots that were burned but they are healing well. They said he loves toys, treats, head rubs and constant attention.
Chester is expected to go to a foster home and continue his healing.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into who pour chemicals on Chester.
There is a $1,000 reward for credible evidence that leads to an arrest, according to a post on the St. Frances Animal Shelter’s Facebook page. Anyone with information can either call the St. Frances Animal Shelter at 843-546-0780 ext. 5 or the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
