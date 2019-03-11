CCMF adds Trea Landon to its line-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Another musician has been added to the Carolina County Music Fest line-up.
Trea Landon will perform on stage this June.
After just four weeks in Nashville, Landon was discovered and signed, according the CCMF Facebook post.
The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has written songs for Chris Young, Craig Campbell and Dallas Davidson. He has opened for Luke Combs just recently and his singles include “A Little Bit,” “Taking Me Back,” and “There’s that Smile.”
The 2019 CCMF starts June 6 and concludes June 9 in Myrtle Beach.
