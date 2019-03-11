Car hits home in Conway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A home was deemed unsafe after it was struck by a vehicle Monday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the Conway Police Department the accident occurred on Spivey Avenue.
Taylor Newell, Public Information Officer for the City of Conway, says the driver ran a stop sign and hit the house.
Conway Police and Fire departments responded to the crash according to Newell.
The City of Conway Building Department has deemed the home unsafe, according to Newell.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under suspension.
