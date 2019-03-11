Brief dip in temperatures, frost threat looms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After our brief dip, Spring-warmth and pollen dominant the forecast through the week.
Temperatures are set to turn a bit cooler as we move through mid-week. Our afternoon highs climb to right around 63° both Tuesday and Wednesday. The low point will be Wednesday morning as most of the areas dips into the upper 30s to start the day.
The remainder of the work week features another round of Spring-like warmth. Afternoon highs once again surpass 70° Thursday and approach 80° for a few inland areas by Friday! A cold front arrives on Friday but doesn’t have much moisture to work with. At most, we’ll see a few scattered showers.
Cooler weather does move back in for the weekend ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. Afternoon temperatures hover around 60° through Sunday. We’ll turn a bit chilly Sunday morning with another round of upper 30s and lower 40s.
