Authorities search for fugitive in connection to organized crime ring spanning many counties

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for multiple felonies tied to an organized crime operation.
According to a press release from the SCSO, Jaylen Quick was last seen in the area of Gibson, N.C., in Scotland County.
Quick is wanted in connection to “dozens upon dozens” of incidents of breaking and entering, burglary, robbery, and more, according to the SCSO. The felonies span many counties.
The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a woman in the area of the Gibson apartments on March 10, according to the press release.
He was last seen wearing a grayish/blue T-shirt and navy or black sweat pants.
“Please be aware that Quick is considered a fugitive from justice at this time,” according to the SCSO. “Any person suspected of assisting Quick by means of transportation, financial support, shelter, clothing, food, or other, will be charged and arrested accordingly with felony harboring a fugitive.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the SCSO at (910) 266-4332.
