Spring-like warmth continues this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Slim rain chances and Spring-like warmth dominate the forecast this week.
Another round of 70° warmth returns Monday under partly cloudy skies. Can’t completely rule out an isolated shower to start the morning but the rain chances diminish through the day.
A bit of a drop arrives through mid-week but we remain unseasonably warm. Afternoon highs fall into the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon, the low point for the week. For the remainder of the week, we’re looking at another steady climb in temperatures.
By the end of the week, we’ll return to the 70s with many areas passing 75° by Friday afternoon! The clouds return to the forecast late this week with an isolated shower or two possible by Friday.
Another drop arrives for the weekend but we’ll still manage 60s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Watch for a frost threat to return by the end of the weekend as morning lows head for the 30s.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.