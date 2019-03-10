Pee Dee animal shelter ‘desperate’ after sick puppies contaminate others

Pee Dee animal shelter ‘desperate’ after sick puppies contaminate others
The Humane Society of Marlboro County is asking for donations after a trio of sick puppies contaminated many more.
By WMBF News Staff | March 10, 2019 at 12:13 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 12:13 PM

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Pee Dee humane society is asking for help Sunday after a trio of sick puppies has put other animals at risk.

The Humane Society of Marlboro County is asking for rescues and donations after three newly rescued puppies were taken rushed to the emergency room suffering from canine parvovirus. The group took to Facebook, pleading for help.

HELP! Rescue and donations needed! On Friday afternoon, we took in 15 puppies from one location. Today, we sent three...

Posted by Humane Society of Marlboro County on Sunday, March 10, 2019

The group says treating even one dog with the disease can cost hundreds of dollars.

According to PetMD, canine parvovirus (CPV) infection is a highly contagious viral illness that causes vomiting, diarrhea, weight loss and lack of appetite (anorexia). The website says the virus is typically spread through animal feces.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday the group raised $250 through online donations.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.