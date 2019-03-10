Order up! McAlister’s Deli set to open two new Conway locations

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina students and Conway foodies alike will soon have another option.
The group ConwaySCNOW announce plans this week for a new development called “Celebration Square of Conway”. The new development, located on the corner of Highway 501 and Mill Pond Road, will include a McAlister’s Deli as well as an 8,800 sq. ft. signature steakhouse.
According to a press release, McAlister’s franchisee, Keith A. Benton Sr., also plans to open a second McAlister’s Deli in the new “Teal Towne” retail strip center currently under construction, located at 1202 Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina University. The Teal Towne location is expected to open September 2019.
“McAlister’s Mission is to provide a community gathering place where genuine hospitality and real, handcrafted food come together to create craveable connections," Benton Sr. said in the statement.
Both McAlister’s locations will offer online order and pick-up.
