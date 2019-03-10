Authorities investigating after driver hits tree, suffers ‘serious injury’ near Galivants Ferry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Authorities are still working to figure out what went wrong Sunday after a driver struck a tree and was seriously hurt.
According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue the driver was on Nichols Highway near Galivants Ferry before losing control of the vehicle and striking a tree. Casey says the driver suffered a ‘serious injury’.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story.
