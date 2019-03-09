Surfside Beach’s BBQ Festival makes big impact on economy, community

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The annual BBQ Festival in Surfside Beach goes far beyond delicious food and full bellies.
The town’s mayor said the one-day event has a huge impact on the economy.
The 10th Annual BBQ Festival is being held on Saturday.
Dagwood’s Deli manager Maribeth Lamuraglia said she believes events like the BBQ Festival directly affect their business.
“I believe our business reflects on what’s going on around town, whether that be festivals, the weather is always an impact,” Lamuraglia said.
Ten different teams will be competing to see whose BBQs the best during the festival, but there will be more than just food.
“They have local businesses who are down there representing their business or other special fundraising events,” Lamuraglia said. “One that is special to me is Sage Graces’ Save the Greyhound Project who will be showing how special those animals are.”
Lamuraglia added many competitors and thousands of people are expected to attend the festival, and not all of them are from the Grand Strand.
Mayor Robert Childs said folks usually end up staying an entire weekend, which benefits hotels, restaurants and other local stores.
“It does bring people into our hotels, which is a very good thing. They’ll visit the restaurants in town and though this is on Saturday, they will visit and stay until Sunday. It’s very beneficial in that respect,” Childs said.
He went on to say he hopes that when people come to visit for events, they will want to come back.
“Surfside has a wonderful reputation. We’re the third lowest in crime in South Carolina, which really makes it at night, I believe you can feel safe walking around here at night,” Childs said.
The 10th Annual BBQ Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of Surfside Drive and Yaupon Drive.
