Sheriff: Gun found on middle school campus; 14-year-old in custody

MAXTON, NC (WMBF) – A 14-year-old student was taken into custody after deputies said he brought a gun to his middle school.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Maxton Police Department responded around 2:30 p.m. to Townsend Middle School in reference to a weapon being on campus.
The investigation started after Maxton Police Department was informed about the weapon.
The .22 caliber handgun was found in the students book bag, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
The student will be detained at a local juvenile detention center until a hearing is held.
WMBF News has reached out to the Robeson County School district and asked how officials were alerted about the weapon. We’re waiting to hear back.
The incident is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division at 910-671-3140.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.