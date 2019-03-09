PUPPY WATCH: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has seven new bundles of joy

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has some new little recruits on their hands.
Their tracking dog, Bonnie, gave birth to seven puppies.
The vet identified five females and two males in the litter. The new mama and her puppies also received a clean bill of health on Friday.
Deputies say the puppies are enthusiastic eaters and Bonnie is proving to be a good mother.
The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office said it will be providing “PuppyWatch” updates during the next six weeks.
