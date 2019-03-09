2020 Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris stops in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kamala Harris’ campaign stop in Myrtle Beach was anything but traditional, no armed security, no podium.
Instead, the California Senator stood on a chair in Big Mike’s Soul Food and answered questions on her platform.
“This is about a collective vision, not on who we are right now,” Harris began. “But who we can be.”
A capacity crowd filled the hole-in-a-wall restaurant on 16th Avenue beginning at lunch. Many in the crowd anxious to hear from the democratic hopeful.
“As the son of immigrants, I want to hear what she has to say about immigration reform. If she says the right things I might be ready to cast my vote," Myrtle Beach resident Hector Diaz said.
Taking questions from the capacity crowd, Harris urged the audience to move beyond the current administration and prepare for a contentious 2020 race.
“So many of us for the last two years, we’ve been watching that TV and throwing things at it,” Harris said.
Harris will tour the Palmetto State this weekend, stopping in Conway, Hemingway and Charleston along the way.
