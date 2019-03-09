Numerous changes expected following 2019 Conway Budget Retreat

PINOPOLIS, SC (WMBF) - City of Conway council members wrapped up their 2019 budget retreat Saturday after discussing topics on this year’s agenda that directly affects the citizens of Conway.
During the three day retreat, city leaders discussed everything from how different departments run and some purchases that need to be made.
“If you look at the public waste department’s budget on page 104, there they are getting two new recycling trucks and a new boon truck, those will not be purchased in this next fiscal year,” city administrator Adam Emrick said.
Another topic was Conway Firefighter schedules.
“Our fire chief asked that we changed the schedule for our firefighters moving forward," Taylor Newell, City of Conway representative said. "A 24/48 schedule is actually the industry standard.”
And the accommodations and hospitality tax.
Many municipalities throughout Horry County have proposed keeping a larger percentage of these taxes, resulting in the county not getting any of this tax money.
However, Conway City leaders discussed keeping the taxes the same within the city and did not say there will be any tax changes made in Conway.
A major change that could happen during the 2019 fiscal year is a pay raise for all city employees. This is after the city hired a company to do a study on its budget last year.
“So what we’re voting to do is to give all employees a 2.2% cost of living increase so, that’s one thing," Newell said. "The other thing is we are bringing all staff up to the minimum of what they should be making. If they found out they are making below what they should be during the salary survey then they will be moving up and that’s about 80 employees.”
All items on the budget retreat agenda that council members agreed to must pass two more readings and a public hearing before they go into effect.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.