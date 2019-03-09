No full-time police officers in Lamar but actively recruiting, mayor says

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – The mayor of Lamar confirmed to WMBF News that the town does not have a full-time officer in place.
“I learned from one of the reserve officers that because we do not have a full-time officer, they are allowed to serve in that capacity,” Mayor Darnell Byrd McPherson said in a text message.
According to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, a reserve officer is a non-paid volunteer who assists a law enforcement agency.
McPherson went on to say that the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is also providing coverage to the town. She also added that the town is actively recruiting qualified replacements for the police department.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Kilgo has been serving as the interim Lamar police chief, but he told WMBF News back in January that he would serving in the role until March.
We have reached out to Kilgo to learn more about the police situation in Lamar and the sheriff’s office role in making sure residents there are safe. We’re waiting to hear back.
