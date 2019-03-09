Maine mayor resigns amid claims of election rigging, racist and sexist texts

LEWISTON, ME (WGME/CNN) - The mayor of Lewiston, Maine stepped down Friday amid a scandal over an alleged affair, claims of election rigging, and racist and sexist texts.
"Please consider this formal notice that I am resigning from the position of mayor," Republican Shane Bouchard said. "I'm not a perfect person. I have made many mistakes in my past. I have also in the past been the victim of some very damaging rumors."
During a city council meeting this week, Heather Everly claimed she had an affair with the Bouchard and also gave him damaging, internal emails from his mayoral opponent's campaign.
Everly worked for Ben Chin's campaign and had access to emails which were later used by the Maine Republican Party to damage Chin's campaign.
“I’m not completely innocent in this,” Everly said. “I gave the emails to Shane Bouchard on Sept. 26, 2018, and he then gave those emails to the Republican Party.”
But both Bouchard and Everly have denied providing the emails to the Maine GOP.
Executive Director Jason Savage didn't return local media’s calls Friday.
"The Republican Party has, through Mayor Bouchard, rigged the election," Everly said.
Everly also shared texts between her and Bouchard, which include racist and sexist comments.
Bouchard admitted to local media he sent the texts and he apologized.
"It has become clear to me that the media does not acknowledge personal space and reports on nothing more than rumor in many cases," Bouchard stressed.
Bouchard refused to answer any questions during Friday’s news conference, citing an investigation by the Lewiston Police Department and the attorney general's office.
Neither office would comment on the specifics of the investigation.
Council president Kristen Cloutier, a democrat, will take over as mayor until the election in November.
"It's a series of pretty unfortunate circumstances," she said. "I'll do my best to work for the city of Lewiston and its residents in the best way that I can."
So far, Chin has not commented about the allegations or Bouchard's resignation.
