Coastal Highland Games find new home in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The Highland Games have returned to the Grand Strand with a new home in downtown Myrtle Beach featuring one of the most fun and unique events of the spring season.
With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner what better way to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture, than at the Coastal Highland games here in Myrtle Beach.
The festival always takes place in March and is host to a few activities celebrating Celtic heritage through music, athletics and Scottish customs.
One of the main attractions of the festival are the athletic competitions.
Both men and women competed in strength events such as the stone throw, the heavy hammer toss and much more.
For competitor John Stafinski the Highland Games became the perfect escape he needed after returning from combat in Afghanistan.
“It’s giving me the camaraderie again,” said Stafinski.
After returning from Afghanistan in 2009 Stafinski was told he would never walk again but has since proven against the odds.
“I spent a year and a half in a wheelchair before I decided to do something with my life,” said Stafinski.
The Coastal Highland Games has competitions dating back thousands of years and featured some of the strongest man and women from across the country.
“I was the only woman throwing for years, now it’s picked up and there’s tons of women,” said Terry James.
Along with the competition the Coastal Highland Hames featured bagpipes and border collie demonstrations.
As the games wrapped up competitors hope to be back in Myrtle Beach next year.
