3-year-old tests positive for THC; man arrested, report says

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Little River man was arrested Thursday morning after a three-year-old who was in his care tested positive for THC.
Joshua Thomas Smith, 24, is charged with cruelty to children.
According to a police report, a Department of Social Services Human Services specialist contacted officers on March 1 after the child tested positive. The testing took place at Carolina Drug and Alcohol Testing in Conway.
It’s not clear what the relationship is between Smith and the child, but the police report said that the child has not been in contact with the suspect since the testing.
Smith has been released from jail on a $250 bond.
