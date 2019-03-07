Troopers identify FedEx truck driver killed in fiery accident

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has identified the FedEx driver who was killed when his truck caught fire Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 40.
According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at mile marker 414 on I-40 West near the Holly Shelter Road exit in Castle Hayne.
Highway Patrol says the driver of the FedEx truck, 35-year-old Ronald Glenn Nash II of Red Springs, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer when vehicles were slowing for an incident ahead.
The truck pushed the tractor-trailer forward into two other vehicles, sustained heavy damage and caught fire.
Both westbound lanes of I-40 reopened to traffic around 1:15 p.m. after having been closed for much of the morning.
Video provided by viewers shows the truck on fire with both westbound lanes blocked as emergency crews responded to the scene.
