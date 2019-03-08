Suspect Search: They failed to appear in drug court, now they’re wanted

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The judge tried to cut them a break but authorities say they cut loose.
Two suspects didn’t show up for drug court now your help is needed to find them. Absconders are suspects who had their sentences suspended in lieu of drug court. But they never showed up for court.
Deron White is 39 years old with a last known address of Highway 67 in Loris.
Payton Christan Abbott is also wanted on those same charges. He's 27 years old and is listed as homeless.
