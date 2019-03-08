Spring-like warmth and a few showers this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly few days this week, we turn significantly warmer into the weekend!
We’ll kick off Saturday morning with a few showers around. Not expecting the rain to be widespread but scattered showers are likely through mid-morning. By the afternoon, rain chances turn slim with slowly clearing skies. Temperatures continue to climb with most of the area well into the upper 60s by the afternoon.
More clouds arrive Sunday but most of the day is rain-free. A weak cold front arrives late in the afternoon and brings with it a few more showers. Despite the added clouds, we continue to watch the temperatures climb. We’ll top out in the middle 70s through the afternoon.
The warm weather lingers into early next week with another round of 70° warmth on Monday, followed by a bit of a drop. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.
