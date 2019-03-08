SC Attorney General investigates human trafficking case in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s office said on Friday that it’s investigating a human trafficking case in Dillon County.
“I can confirm that we are investigating a case in Dillon County but, because it’s an ongoing investigation, I can’t give any details,” said Robert Kittle with the SC Attorney General’s office.
Human trafficking is often referred to as modern day slavery.
According to the AG’s office, throughout the state of South Carolina, traffickers are targeting the vulnerable, including young people in the child welfare system, runaways and the homeless, individuals with disabilities and those battling alcohol and drug addiction.
WMBF News will stay on top of this story and find out exactly where in Dillon County the AG’s office is investigating and if any arrests are made in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.