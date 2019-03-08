Restaurant Scorecard: Inspectors discover live roaches at one Myrtle Beach business

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Officials found live roaches, residential pesticides and leaky coolers during their inspections, but they gave near perfect scores to two restaurants in the Myrtle Beach area.
At B and B Kitchen at 1403 Carver Street, inspectors found live roaches in a cabinet and in a sink. They also found residential pesticide in the business.
Along with the live roaches, inspectors uncovered improper holding temperatures for some hot food like greens and many cold items such as raw shrimp, chicken and fish. They also found a refrigerator to be holding inadequate temperatures.
B and B Kitchen received an 83 out of 100.
Inspectors also went to Carolina Delights at 400 North Ocean Boulevard where they discovered that ready to eat products at no prep and/or discard dates.
They also noted that a condiment container was being used as a scoop for powdered sugar, the cooler had a leak and there was no back-flow on a water hose at the mop sink.
Carolina Delights received an 88 out of 100.
There are two near-perfect scores this week.
Southside Patty’s at 925 Garden City Connector in Garden City and Tanya’s Country Cafe at 4620 Dick Pond Road Unit E in Myrtle Beach each received a 99 out of 100.
There’s also a new Seafood Buffet in town. One-Eyed Willies Seafood at 700 Highway 17 in Surfside Beach features a hot bar and a cold bar. You will find soups, desserts and all you can eat crab legs. The restaurant is now open for business.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.