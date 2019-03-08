Proposed Myrtle Beach VA clinic receives final approval from city leaders

“It’s really going to allow us to now push forward and stay on the schedule we’ve laid out to deliver this world-class facility for the nation’s vets, specifically here locally in Myrtle Beach,” Director of Development Rustom Khouri said. “They need this badly. There’s too many of them that need to go all the way to Charleston just for an X-ray or an MRI. Being able to bring this facility here, for them, and take this big step is really awesome.”