Proposed Myrtle Beach VA clinic receives final approval from city leaders

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new Veterans Affairs clinic in Myrtle Beach is closer to becoming reality after receiving final approval from city leaders.
The new designs for the VA clinic were approved Thursday afternoon by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.
The 84,000 square foot building is planned to be built next to the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park, near the Market Common.
Designs for the facility were presented in February. While the board liked what they saw, some members asked developers to change the coloring for parts of the building.
The director of development for the company in charge of the project said they’re happy to be able to move forward with doing their part to help out veterans in the area.
“It’s really going to allow us to now push forward and stay on the schedule we’ve laid out to deliver this world-class facility for the nation’s vets, specifically here locally in Myrtle Beach,” Director of Development Rustom Khouri said. “They need this badly. There’s too many of them that need to go all the way to Charleston just for an X-ray or an MRI. Being able to bring this facility here, for them, and take this big step is really awesome.”
A groundbreaking for the facility is expected in June.
