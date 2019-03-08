Pole vaulter’s comeback season kicks off Coastal Carolina Invitational

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is hosting the first of three major track and field events Friday and Saturday, featuring thousands of college and high school athletes from across the country,
The Coastal Carolina Invitational for most teams is the first outdoor track and field event of their season, but for one pole vaulter, it’s more than a season opener, it’s the start of her comeback season.
“I was a gymnast for 12 years and naturally a lot of gymnasts are pole vaulters. The coaches kept bugging me to try it so I did and I loved it,” said Seton Hill pole vaulter Morgan Vincent.
For Vincent, this is her second year at the Coastal Carolina Invitational but was unable to compete the past two seasons due to a broken foot.
“It was really hard having to watch everyone do what I loved to do,” said Vincent.
After being forced to watch from the sidelines, she finally begins her comeback season.
“Once I cleared by first bar it was like I never left,” said Vincent.
On this International Women’s Day, Myrtle Beach track and field Director, Jeff Jacobs reflects on how far women have come in this sport.
“Women’s pole vault and women’s hammer, two event we’re hosting today, in the 90’s weren’t even available to women,” said Jacobs.
Unlike most sports track, and field is co-ed allowing men and women to train together for competitions.
While there is still a long season ahead, Morgan has high hopes as she continues on this come back season.
“Being able to finally compete is just wonderful,” said Vincent.
As day one of competition wraps up you can still see plenty of action Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.
